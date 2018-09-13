Thembi Seete shows off her businessman boyfriend

After months of existing in secret bliss, entertainer Thembi Seete’s relationship with businessman Collen Mashawana has finally been confirmed.

The pair can be seen together in an image posted by fellow businessman and ForEx trader, Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcbobo.

The pair have been together for over a year and multiple reports allege that they are engaged and living together. He is also believed to be the father of Thembi Seete’s baby girl, Dakalo, who was born earlier this year.

Mashawana is the executive chairperson of a holding company called Afribiz Invest that boasts a diversified portfolio of interests through 14 subsidiaries, reports The Juice.

The publication added that he made headlines back in 2012 when reports suggested he was paying for EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s luxury BMW 5 Series.

Masahawa was also previously married to actress Lerato Zah Moloi who currently stars in Mzansi Magic drama, The Throne. The pair appeared on Top Billing seven years ago when Mashawana planned a surprise engagement during Moloi’s lavish birthday party in Sandton.

