 
menu
Celebrities 13.9.2018 10:43 am

Gigi Lamayne opens up about alleged abuse at the hands of ex-boyfriend

Kaunda Selisho
Gigi Lamayne opens up about her abusive relationship | Image: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne opens up about her abusive relationship | Image: Instagram

The rapper has shared horrific alleged details about hospital visits and pregnancy scares.

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has taken to Twitter to detail alleged abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend in a series of cryptic and disturbing tweets.

Recent reports suggest that Lamayne (real name Genesis Manney) recently broke up with fellow rapper DJ Citi Lyts (real name Sandile Mkhize) who is also ProKid’s younger brother. According to the reports, Mkhize has been partying up a storm using the money from his late brother’s life policies and has been seeing multiple women. Lamayne would not stand for this, so she ended their relationship.

ALSO READ: Prokid’s baby brother in a downward spiral

Lamayne had initially chosen not to comment on the breakup but seems to have changed her mind based on recent tweets sent to her account.

She initially tagged Metro FM DJ Masechaba Ndlovu, stating that she was willing to speak about what she went through on air. Ndlovu previously interviewed Babes Wodumo about alleged abuse she had suffered at the hands of her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo.

She went on to allude to hospital visits and accusations of cheating, but she did not say who the tweets were aimed at.

 

She has since deleted the tweets captured in the screenshot above but went on another rant this morning.

Gigi Lamayne ex boyfriend sandile mkhize dj citi lyts

Gigi Lamayne details alleged abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend | Image: Twitter

She also hinted at the fact that she may indeed be talking about Mkhize when she tweeted, “he is turning in his grave. He would have never allowed this. He would have protected me.” Possibly in reference to ProKid who was a mentor of hers.

She closed off her rant by wishing her alleged abuser well.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Prokid’s baby brother in a downward spiral 10.9.2018
ProKid’s family speaks out on claims ‘side-chick’ was barred from funeral 20.8.2018
IN PICTURES: Family and fans say farewell to ProKid 19.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.