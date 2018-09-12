 
Sbahle was heavily medicated and had no idea what was going on – Mpisane family

Sbhale Mpisane on the beach in Durban | Image: Instagram

“It is unfortunate that she has been exploited in this manner,” said the Mpisane family.

Andile Mpisane, younger brother of Sbahle Mpisane, has had to remove the Instagram video he posted yesterday featuring his recovering sister in her first “public” appearance since her horrific accident a month ago.

This after “some malicious attacks towards me, my sister, and family,” states Mpisane in another Instagram caption.

Mpisane said: “The video was to inform the public of the great progress and recovery stage of her state… after the tragic accident she had as people were gossiping all negative rumours on social media, newspapers, about her which pains me dearly and my family. Thanks very much for the continuous support and prayers and note that my sister Sbahle appreciates each and every one of you. Siyabonga.”

A close family friend took to Twitter to share the statement issued by the family which reads as follows:

Followers reacted to the statement which many claimed makes no sense.

These questions may never get answered as the family has, once again, requested privacy during this time.

