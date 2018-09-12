AKA on Bonang breakup: ‘She made me not miss her’

AKA and Bonang Matheba have not yet revealed the reason for their shocking split, but there is no turning back for the former couple.

The rapper has revealed that he no longer misses Queen B, but he did at one stage.

“I definitely missed her – I missed being with her and laughing with her and when I realised she didn’t miss me, I had to let go.

“She made me not miss her,” he told Drum magazine in a recent interview.

AKA admitted earlier this year that he hit “rock bottom” after their break-up. He says he “drank a lot of alcohol and partied a lot” to get over the hurt.

“I had to experience the pain and get over the hurt,” he told the publication, but he is now in a happier place.

“I’ve never been happier than I am right now, and I owe some of this happiness to the break-up. I’m calmer now. I know my character, I know who I am, and I know what I have time and patience for.”

The Don’t Forget to Pray hitmaker added that he “throws everything” into a relationship, but for the first time he is in a relationship with himself.

He also revealed why he will not talk about why they parted.

“I understand there is curiosity, but I will not take people through why we broke up. I think that needs to stay between me and her. There is a respectability in not speaking about the small things and I don’t think it’s right to share everything.”

Bonang is also keeping quiet about what happened, but she has made it clear she does not miss her ex.

“I miss nothing, or I don’t know, maybe he was funny, I guess – that’s it,” she told Drum in May.

Brought to you by All4Women