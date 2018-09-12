 
WATCH: Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena’s US Open final drama

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The comedian says he does not understand why coaches are not allowed to coach during a tennis game.

Trevor Noah is sharing his views on the drama that unfolded at the US Open final between Serena Williams and the chair umpire.

The 23-time grand slam winner’s match ended in tears – for both her and her opponent Naomi Osaka – after a frustrated Serena exchanged words with chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Serena was penalised during the match for racket abuse and calling the umpire a “thief”. She also received a code violation when her coach was spotted coaching her during the game – which is not allowed.

Serena assured the umpire she did not see him coaching her and would never “cheat”. Things escalated from there.

Serena Williams argues with referee Brian Earley during her Women’s Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open. Jaime Lawson/Getty Images for USTA/AFP

The drama on the court divided the sporting world, with some criticising Serena’s actions and others praising her for taking a stand.

Many said the umpire’s actions were sexist as male tennis players did not receive the same treatment.

Trevor shared his opinion on the matter during an episode of The Daily Show.

The 34-year-old comedian, who was spotted at the final with Kevin Hart, says he does not understand why coaches are not allowed to coach during a tennis game.

“I’m like, what’s a coach for if a coach can’t coach you? That seems like a really weird thing because apparently coaches are not supposed to coach you. They’re just supposed to come to your game and be like, ‘mm-hmmm, hmmm-mm’.”

Former professional tennis player Billie Jean King also did not see the need for the coaching rule.

“Several things went very wrong during the US Open Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalised for the actions of her coach. This should not happen,” she tweeted.

She added in a separate tweet that female tennis players are treated differently to their male counterparts.

“When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalised for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” and and there are no repercussions. Thank you, Serena Williams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.”

