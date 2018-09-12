Kanye lied, Kim Kardashian is NOT a law student

Media-personality-turned-lobbyist-of-sorts Kim Kardashian’s representatives had to clarify recent statements made by her husband, Kanye West, who told the media that she was in law school.

Speaking to American entertainment platform, Extra, before a New York Fashion Week show that he attended earlier this week, he said: “My wife is in law school now and it’s extremely serious stuff.”

The claims spread like wildfire, prompting her reps to clarify that she wass not in law school, but was so entrenched in the legal system with her activism that it was like going to law school, reported Extra.

Kardashian’s activism has been headline news ever since she met with US President Donald Trump and she managed to secure a successful pardon of convicted great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson who spent 22 years in jail for a minor drug possession conviction. She has since revealed that she intends on freeing a man by the name of Chris Young, who was sentenced to life in prison for drug possession after being arrested in 2010.

West then went on to announce on Twitter that he’ll be teaching at the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago. which has since rubbished his claims.

I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 10, 2018

The Chicago Tribune reported that the school later issued a statement saying that they were “flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago,” and went on to add that he was “not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so.”

The rapper has since gone radio silent and is yet to address the statement made by the school. His wife has also chosen not to directly address his claims.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android