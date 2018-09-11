Zodwa Wabantu laughs off pregnancy rumours

It’s no secret that Zodwa Wabantu lives life on her own terms and isn’t shy to flaunt her booty.

She shot to stardom after pictures of her flaunting her cellulite in a revealing outfit at the Durban July went viral.

Ever since then Zodwa has hogged headlines for her ‘no panty rule’ and for risqué dance moves.

So it’s not surprising that, when a follower questioned her about her bulging tummy, Zodwa tackled the question with brutal honesty.

It all happened after Zodwa shared a video of herself breaking it down on stage wearing a black G-string and sheer top. The follower asked if Zodwa was expecting.

“R u expecting Zodwa Wabantu,” the person asked.

Zodwa didn’t shy away from the truth. “No babe. I’m getting fat,” she replied.

Talk about being completely comfortable in your own skin!

Brought to you by All4Women