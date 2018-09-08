 
Celebrities 8.9.2018 09:35 am

Starstruck SA celebs scramble for selfie with ‘Brooke Logan’

Lily Rose
Image: Instagram @somizi

Katherine Kelly Lang’s visit to South Africa is coming to an end but several local celebrities have memories with the actress that will last a lifetime.

The Bold & the Beautiful star, who plays Brooke Logan on the popular American soapie, received a warm welcome during her visit to the country.

She took part in the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Port Elizabeth, met with thousands of fans in Gauteng and did some charity work for Breakaway from Cancer during her SA tour.

A private dinner was also held in Katherine’s honour at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg this week.

Among those eager to meet the actress were some of Mzansi’s biggest celebs.

Here’s a look at some of the local celebrities who met Katherine during her SA visit:

Somizi

Idols SA judge Somizi interviewed Katherine on Metro FM.

He showed off his pout game while posing with the actress.

 

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

#SABC3TheStageIsYours Great interview on @metrofm with @katherinekellylang #TheBoldSABC3Tour ???? @masterpic5

Azania Mosaka

Brooke visited the Real Talk set for an interview with Azania.

Leigh-Anne Williams

TV presenter Leigh-Anne Williams snapped a selfie with Katherine when she stopped by The Expresso Show.

So amazing getting to meet soapie royalty @katherinekellylang on @expressoshow. So amazing, so down to earth, so beautiful – inside and out!” she wrote on Instagram.

Tumi Morake

TV and radio personality Tumi Morake was all smiles when she met Katherine. The comedian enjoyed laughing with the star during their encounter.

“I have spent last night and today just laughing with this awesome woman. I hung out with a great chick, not some celebrity. Ah man, if you told me all those years ago, sitting there in Sthiba watching The Bold, that I would get to spend some time with “Brooke Logan”….wow,” Tumi wrote on Instagram.

 

#SABC3TheStageIsYours The fun that was had at @wtftumi with @katherinekellylang! #TheBoldSABC3Tour

The cast of Isidingo

The Bold & the Beautiful star’s popular character, Brooke Logan, made an appearance on the set ofIsidingo.

The local soapie’s cast snapped pictures with the actress during her cameo. Katherine said she was honoured to do the show.

