US rapper Mac Miller dies after apparent overdose

US rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home on Friday, after an apparent overdose. He was 26 years old.

TMZ reports that Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, a friend of Miller’s called 911, who responded to a patient who was in cardiac arrest. Channel24 reports that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Miller, whose full name is Malcolm McCormick, suffered from depression and substance abuse. He recently spoke of getting sober, and his fame was cited as a contributing factor to his depression, he told Larry King in an interview in 2015.

Miller had strong views on overdosing, something that he apparently condemned.

“I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess that can’t even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance. You don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”

Tributes have poured from fans and celebrities alike, to mourn the death and celebrate the life of the talented rapper.

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy ???????????????? #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

OMG. I was just with you 2 days ago. Wtf??????? We was supposed to shoot your video today!!?! RIP Mac Miller!!!! ???? — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) September 7, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android