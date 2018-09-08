 
Celebrities 8.9.2018 08:12 am

US rapper Mac Miller dies after apparent overdose

Citizen reporter
The late Mac Miller. Image: Instagram/machinegunkelly

The 26-year-old rapper was found dead in the bedroom of his San Fernando Valley home on Friday.

US rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home on Friday, after an apparent overdose. He was 26 years old.

TMZ reports that Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, a friend of Miller’s called 911, who responded to a patient who was in cardiac arrest. Channel24 reports that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Miller, whose full name is Malcolm McCormick, suffered from depression and substance abuse. He recently spoke of getting sober, and his fame was cited as a contributing factor to his depression, he told Larry King in an interview in 2015.

Miller had strong views on overdosing, something that he apparently condemned.

“I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess that can’t even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance. You don’t go down in history because you overdosed. You just die.”

Tributes have poured from fans and celebrities alike, to mourn the death and celebrate the life of the talented rapper.

