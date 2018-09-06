Kanye apologises to Drake on Twitter

Kanye West set Twitter ablaze by posting a series of tweets in which he tried to end his long-standing grudge with Drake.

The beef apparently started when Kanye collaborated with Pusha-T, who directed two diss tracks “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon” squarely at Drake – the latter of which mentioned Drake’s mother and his ex-girlfriends.

Tweeps descended on the posts in which Kanye wished Drake and his crew ‘good energy’ and apologised for pinching Drake’s album’s release date earlier this year, which fanned the flames between the two rappers. He also expressed regret for having been involved in any tracks with Pusha-T that threw ‘negative energy’ Drake’s way.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew???????????? I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off… because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

For someone as outspoken and habitually unapologetic as Kanye, this is a huge mea culpa. That having been said, it could be that West is turning over a new leaf as evidenced by a recent interview on radio in which he apologised for his comments around slavery.

At the time of writing, Twitter inhabitants are waiting with baited breath to see if Drake will respond in kind. There has also been no word from Pusha-T. Could Kanye’s apology be the olive branch that helps end one of hip hop’s nastiest recent beefs? Only time will tell…