 
menu
Celebrities 6.9.2018 09:13 am

Kanye apologises to Drake on Twitter

Citizen Reporter
Kayne West has apologised to Drake on Twitter for... well, everything

Kayne West has apologised to Drake on Twitter for... well, everything

Drake has yet to respond and tweeps are losing their minds during the wait.

Kanye West set Twitter ablaze by posting a series of tweets in which he tried to end his long-standing grudge with Drake.

The beef apparently started when Kanye collaborated with Pusha-T, who directed two diss tracks “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon” squarely at Drake – the latter of which mentioned Drake’s mother and his ex-girlfriends.

Tweeps descended on the posts in which Kanye wished Drake and his crew ‘good energy’ and apologised for pinching Drake’s album’s release date earlier this year, which fanned the flames between the two rappers. He also expressed regret for having been involved in any tracks with Pusha-T that threw ‘negative energy’ Drake’s way.

For someone as outspoken and habitually unapologetic as Kanye, this is a huge mea culpa. That having been said, it could be that West is turning over a new leaf as evidenced by a recent interview on radio in which he apologised for his comments around slavery.

At the time of writing, Twitter inhabitants are waiting with baited breath to see if Drake will respond in kind. There has also been no word from Pusha-T. Could Kanye’s apology be the olive branch that helps end one of hip hop’s nastiest recent beefs? Only time will tell…

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.