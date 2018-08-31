Enhle Mbali reveals the truth behind Black Coffee cheating rumours

Actress Enhle Mbali did not hold back when she spoke out about the alleged cheating scandal that rocked her marriage to DJ Black Coffee in 2013 at a women’s empowerment event.

According to Sunday World, Enhle was speaking alongside American actress Issa Rae and Thandiswa Mazwai at the In Good Company Experience Summit in Johannesburg.

The paper reports that Enhle addressed the claims by tying it into her speech about sisterhood and what it really means.

“How do we as women stand here all month and salute ourselves for all this power when we cannot say on a simple situation that a sister did you wrong?” she said. Enhle added that women DM’ed her husband on a daily basis.

“A sister did me wrong. I heard comments such as “she thinks she’s perfect, even Beyoncé gets cheated on”. My own sisters make their way to my husband’s inbox in the industry and out of the industry. The very same sisters that I fight for,” she said.

Enhle added that, when the cheating claims were publicised, she found men supported her more than women.

Enhle and Black Coffee hogged headlines in 2013 after a model threatened to expose details of her alleged affair with the musician. Enhle reportedly told Sunday World at the time that the woman was trying to extort money from them.

