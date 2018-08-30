Sunday World stands firm on Bonang ‘tax fraud report’

Just days after it emerged that Bonang Matheba had filed a R10 million lawsuit against Sunday World, the paper has responded to claims that the report is “fake”.

Last Sunday the tabloid published a report claiming that Bonang was allegedly being investigated for not submitting her full tax returns. However, Bonang slammed the report on social media and her management reportedly confirmed that they are taking legal action due to “factual errors”.

Bonang’s management also claimed that she was never summoned to court as alleged in the article.

According to a statement published on the Sowetan’s website, Mapula Nkosi, the editor of Sunday World stands by the story.

“Sunday World rejects assertions that have been circulated that our recent story titled Hawks pounce on Bonang as SARS zooms in on taxes is fake. We stand by the report and the comment by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane who firmly confirmed the matter to us.

“A fraud docket with a case number that Sunday World has seen has been registered at the Johannesburg Central Station against Bonang Dorothy Matheba,” read part of the statement.

The statement went on to add that the paper used a triple sourcing method and that two court officials also confirmed the allegations to it. “While we respect Matheba’s right to seek recourse available to her, any matter of her intended lawsuit will be ventilated in the appropriate forum,” added that statement.

Brought to you by All4Women