 
menu
Celebrities 30.8.2018 10:32 am

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress to go on show

AFP Relaxnews
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife, Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife, Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady

The royals’ nuptial outfits will be displayed at Windsor Castle in Bershire and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The designer wedding dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex – Meghan Markle – on her big day is soon set to go on display at Windsor Castle, as part of a special exhibition titled “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

The event will run as part of the Windsor Castle tour from October 2018 to January 2019, and will also feature Price Harry’s wedding attire — a traditional military uniform — as well as the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara which was lent to The Duchess by Her Majesty the Queen, and will be on public display for the first time.

It is the Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress chosen by Markle and designed exclusively for her by British designer Clare Waight Keller, however, which will no doubt take center stage at the exhibit.

Featuring a bateau neckline, the minimalist gown was created from an exclusive, double-bonded silk cady, developed by Waight Keller, and features a triple silk organza underskirt.

Topping off the outfit is Markle’s silk tulle veil, which was painstakingly crafted by hand a team of embroiders, with floral embellishments that represent each of the Commonwealth countries.

Following their turn at Windsor Castle, the nuptial outfits will go on to be displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from June to October 2019.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
From glamour girl to duchess: Meghan Markle tones down her style 3.8.2018
WATCH: Lawyers to use sexy video of Meghan to appeal Kate topless photo case 16.6.2018
Meghan Markle’s father wants out of hospital to attend royal wedding 15.5.2018

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.