Bonang Matheba’s ‘go f**k yourself’ Twitter feud with critic heats up

WARNING: This article contains strong language

It seems Bonang Matheba just can’t stay out of the news this week.

Following reports that the celebrity and businessman woman is suing the Sunday World newspaper over a story it ran alleging she had tax woes – which she dismissed as ‘pure trash’ – Bonang issued a pretty spicy response to entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, who decided to weigh in on the news.

Mphela tweeted that Bonang was unwise to “be waging war with journos” and that she should have just let the whole situation lie. He also said Bonang’s celebrity star was waning and she needed positive coverage to stay on top.

My thoughts: Moghel should have just let this go. It's tabloid and responding or suing only gives the story traction. Furthermore, I dont think it is wise for her to be waging a war with journos. Her influence is waning & she needs positive coverage to remain at the top. — Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) August 28, 2018

Bonang, it seems, wasn’t having any of this and fired back at Mphela with a sharp, expletive laden tweet.

That usually would be the end of it – it’s not the first time Bonang has demonstrated her clap-back skills on social media.

But Mphela wasn’t going to let it go. On Tuesday night he returned fire at Bonang, noting that she had blocked him on Twitter, and alleging the celebrity was lying to her followers that she was waiting for a response from him.

How the fuck am I supposed to respond to your tweets when you know you blocked me. You keep opening to post your tweets on my tags and lie to your dumb minions that yoy waiting for my response. I'm done putting up with your nonsense. Wanna do this? Let's. pic.twitter.com/JYZtWHAge5 — Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) August 28, 2018

“You keep opening to post your tweets on my tags and lie to your dumb minions that you are waiting for my response,” Mphela tweeted. “I’m done putting up with your nonsense.”

Whether Bonang is going to respond to this is anyone’s guess, but Mphela may be in for a headache or two on social media in the coming week. We suggest making some popcorn.