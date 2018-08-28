 
menu
Celebrities 28.8.2018 02:40 pm

Bonang Matheba to sue Sunday World for R10m

Citizen Reporter
Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba

The celebrity is not backing down after being accused of alleged tax fraud.

It’s shaping up to be a busy week for Bonang Matheba.

First, reports were splashed all over the Sunday World’s front page that a tax fraud case had allegedly been opened against her.

The following day, Bonang took to Twitter to say the tabloid was running “fake” news, decrying the story as “Trash. Just pure trash.”

And it seems the TV personality and businesswoman is about to put her money where her mouth is. According to a report on Channel 24, Bonang is suing Sunday World for R10 million.

The report in Sunday World claimed Bonang was summonsed to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court for tax fraud but the paper said the matter was suspended indefinitely, however, pending an investigation.

Bonang’s publicist Davin Philips said she wasn’t “summonsed to appear,” and did not appear on charges of tax fraud, claiming the Sunday World’s report contained numerous “factual errors”.

Channel 24 reports that Bonang is now taking legal action against the paper. She is seeking damages of R10 million for “damages done to her good name and character”.

Sunday World has yet to respond for comment.

Related Stories
Compromised Gupta cases in shambles – Report 26.8.2018
Corruption on corruption: Zuma allies bribed by fake Hawks officials 26.8.2018
Parliament launch urgent Hawks probe after Jonas testimony 25.8.2018

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.