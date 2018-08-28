Bonang Matheba to sue Sunday World for R10m

It’s shaping up to be a busy week for Bonang Matheba.

First, reports were splashed all over the Sunday World’s front page that a tax fraud case had allegedly been opened against her.

Today's #SundayWorld front page. Buy it this morning at your nearest newsstand for the hottest and latest celebrity news. pic.twitter.com/PsakxbA7aC — Sunday World (@SundayWorldZA) August 26, 2018

The following day, Bonang took to Twitter to say the tabloid was running “fake” news, decrying the story as “Trash. Just pure trash.”

In South Africa, journalists at @SundayWorldZA create fake news then run them as front page scoop!! Hilarious!! Trash. Just pure trash! https://t.co/JjnKjbUP27 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 26, 2018

And it seems the TV personality and businesswoman is about to put her money where her mouth is. According to a report on Channel 24, Bonang is suing Sunday World for R10 million.

The report in Sunday World claimed Bonang was summonsed to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court for tax fraud but the paper said the matter was suspended indefinitely, however, pending an investigation.

Bonang’s publicist Davin Philips said she wasn’t “summonsed to appear,” and did not appear on charges of tax fraud, claiming the Sunday World’s report contained numerous “factual errors”.

Channel 24 reports that Bonang is now taking legal action against the paper. She is seeking damages of R10 million for “damages done to her good name and character”.

Sunday World has yet to respond for comment.