Sbahle Mpisane speaks for the first time since horror crash

Sbahle Mpisane, the fitness model and celebrity who was hospitalised after a horror car crash, has reportedly woken up and said her first words since the event.

TimesLIVE reports that Mpisane told staff at St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban, “I want my dad”.

Mpisane’s father, Sbu, reportedly said he was overwhelmed when the hospital called him to tell him his daughter was asking for him on Sunday night.

“For me she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time,” he was quoted as saying.

“Right now she is doing well and her speaking is a testament to that. I know that she will continue to fight.”

Sbahle was rushed to hospital in critical condition earlier this month when her car veered off the road and hit a pole on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban. Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the vehicle, which overturned.

Hospital staff had to induce a coma to save Sbahle’s life and she has had to undergo reconstructive surgery on her jaw.

In the weeks since the accident, thousands of fans and friends have flooded social media offering both Sbahle and her family messages of love and support.