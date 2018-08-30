A kwaito king’s tribute to Senyaka

Loved by many and revered by his industry peers, Thula “Senyaka” Kekana could juggle musical performance and acting with ease.

Now, his life will be celebrated in a night of music and dance presented by the accomplished Lerato Mvelase at Joburg Theatre. Mvelase takes us on a journey of the life and times of Kekana, who died in 2015, a multifaceted entertainer whose career spanned over 40 years and 16 studio albums.

They included Mampara (1995), Mabokodo (1996), Brenda Lovey (1997) and Fong Kong (1998).

Kekana had a philanthropic spirit and would get troubled youths off the streets and develop them into productive members of society.

In 2006, he pioneered a venture to get street kids back to school and provided structured support to help them succeed. The Chesa Mpama hitmaker tirelessly encouraged community residents to develop themselves into entrepreneurs.

A hairstylist by trade, Kekana’s road to music was through his friendship with music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala. Kekana’s secret weapon was his ability to overcome industry barriers of age, form and categorisation and deliver rap, kwaito and house with equal ease.

The master reinventor was not without controversy though. His hits and movies would rattle the sensitive. Senyaka championed catchy and dramatic comedy, drawing from the narrative mode of Nigerian films.

He contributed largely to local movies and was nicknamed “Moruti wa Tsotsi” after the satirical character he portrayed in his comedy skits.

“It gives us pride and pleasure to celebrate the memory of Senyaka with people who knew him personally,” said executive producer Themba “Fizzy” Sithole.

“A lot of us are fortunate to have known a side of him that the public never got to see. “The evening will be filled with laughter and tears. It will illustrate the talented and complex man that he was.

“He was a creative man who saw an opportunity in any circumstance that one experienced in life. He touched everyone who knew him. He was an honest person who provided good advice and great guidance.”

The show will feature a lineup of Senyaka’s friends who were popular on the airwaves when kwaito was at its height.

They include vocalist and producer Kamazu; the masked one, Mzekezeke of the once national kwaito anthem, Sguqa Ngamadolo; Jairus and Spikiri from Trompies; DJ Walker, DJ Beat Mochini, J Ross, DJ Sue and Tloks Lepara. They will share memorable life events in song, with highlights including Senyaka’s popular hits Go Away, African Rap, Romeo, Thembalami and the multiaward winning Chesa Mpama.

It’s on Friday, August 31, at 7pm.