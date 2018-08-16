 
Drugs behind Demi Lovato’s overdose revealed

Citizen Reporter
The singer had reportedly been in contact with the drug dealer since April.

Demi Lovato reportedly overdosed on oxycodone possibly laced with fentanyl – the drug that killed Prince.

The 25-year-old singer is currently in rehab after a suspected overdose three weeks ago but, although details are being tightly guarded, it’s been claimed that she inhaled a painkiller combined with the depressant drug and that led to her becoming unconscious.

According to TMZ, Lovato allegedly contacted a drug dealer via text message in the early hours of July 24 and asked him to join her at her home in Hollywood Hills.

The pair then allegedly smoked oxycodone on tin foil, but the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker was unaware that it could have been laced with fentanyl as the dealer had a “bad habit of buying [tainted] drugs from Mexico”.

The dealer, who the singer had reportedly been seeing since April, stayed overnight but allegedly fled when he noticed that Lovato was breathing heavily in bed and it wasn’t until 11.30am the next morning that her staff found her unconscious.

Paramedics were called to her home and narcan – a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdoses – was administered.

