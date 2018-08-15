Thando Thabethe reflects on her broken engagement

Thando Thabethe quietly called off her engagement to long-term partner Frans Mashao several months ago – less than one year after he popped the question.

The TV and radio personality stopped wearing her ring in June but has not talked about the break-up with the media – until now.

During an interview on Real Talk with Azania, Thando explained why she didn’t give her fans an explanation after their split.

“I don’t think I need to go into the nitty-gritties … I never denied that we are not engaged anymore. I don’t think I need to tell people the reasons behind why it ended,” she said on the show.

Despite sharing pictures of her ring and engagement party – which have since been deleted – Thando says she doesn’t want to talk about her break-up.

“In as much as I told people that we are engaged, I never told people everything and this [breakup] is something I do not want to talk about.”

The Sunday Sun reported in July that Frans cheated on Thando with “multiple women”.

“Her friends have been warning her about Frans’ player tendencies, but she flatly ignored them until she discovered that she was sharing him with other women. Anyhow, she respects the union of marriage and doesn’t want to start her new chapter on a bad foundation,” a source told the publication.

Thando revealed in an interview with Drum magazine that Frans did not have a ring when he popped the question during a trip to Ibiza, Spain, last year.

“It was a Thursday in Ibiza. So obviously I was there for work and I don’t think he had planned to do it, but we had a moment just him and it was a very deep conversation, and I guess he felt it was the right time. So, then he went down on his knee and then he said ‘will you marry me’. But he didn’t have a ring ‘cause we were all the way in Ibiza, it wasn’t something he planned …” she told the publication.

As soon as they touched down in South Africa after the trip, Frans “went and got the ring designed”.

So much for her fairy tale ending.

Here’s how Real Talk viewers reacted to the interview.

I've been out of the loop with my favs but finding out on #RealTalk that Thando Thabethes engagement is off hurts. I was rooting for them???????? — I'm NEXT! (@Kieks_M) August 13, 2018

After watching your interview on #RealTalk #RealTalkOn3 I love ♥️ & respect you so much @Thando_Thabethe — Tiro Mphothe (@TiroMphothe) August 13, 2018

France did Thando bad man… #RealTalk — Chubby Cheeks ???? (@Vuyokazi__) August 13, 2018

