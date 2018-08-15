Bonang Matheba confirms she has a new man in her life

If there was any doubt as to whether Bonang Matheba and her former boyfriend AKA had really split up, this settles it.

The media personality seems to have moved on from the rapper and confirmed she is dating again. This comes after a photo of AKA hugging his baby mama DJ Zinhle went viral on social media, sparking rumours the former lovers were back together.

Bonang posted a cryptic tweet on Monday saying: “… all the kisses.”

…all the kisses. ????????❤️???????? — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 12, 2018

One fan then suggested that the words were lyrics to a song that Queen B was working on.

Bonang quickly shut down the claim of her dropping a single, and revealed her tweet was actually a reference to the affection she was receiving from her new bae.

“It isn’t. Kisses from my man. That’s all.”

It isn’t. Kisses from my man. That’s all. ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/jeYPYKE9OO — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 13, 2018

Twitter users reacted to news with much excitement, with many wondering who the mystery man was.

These were some of the comments on social media:

“Bonang just sent the entertainment and media industry to a digging spree … without shovels.”

“Hope he treats you like the royalty you are! You deserve all the happiness and love.”

“I hope he is a businessman.”

“According to me … you should have moved on by the first of January 2018. Some people didn’t deserve your loyalty.”

“Hope you’re dating someone in your league like Jay-Z or P-Diddy.”

“She needs someone who gets the hustle; works hard, plays hard and loves hard.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.