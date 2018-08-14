 
Celebrities 14.8.2018

Sbahle’s father says she is on the mend in hospital

Citizen Reporter

Sbu Mpisane says that his daughter is still on life support as a precaution.

After a traumatic few days the good news is that TV personality Sbahle Mpisane’s health seems to have taken a turn for the better.

The model’s father Sbu told TimesLIVE that his daughter seems to be on the mend after undergoing surgery following a horrific car crash in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Today is the first positive day for all of us. Concrete progress has been unfolding and without going into medical details, her internal bleeding has stopped or [is, at least] extremely lessened,” TimeLIVE quote Sbu as saying.

Sbu also confirmed that his daughter was now able to breathe on her own but St Augustine’s Hospital were keeping her on life support as a precaution.

“Breathing has begun although her support system for breathing is still in place. She is still kept under intensive monitoring at ICU,” he told TimesLIVE.

Fans have been sending messages of support since the news of the crash broke. However, yesterday Doves funeral service came under fire on social media for tweeting what many believe was an ill-timed and  ghoulish message that both wished the model well while reminding followers of its commitment to “Insuring a Dignified Service”.

