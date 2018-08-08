 
Celebrities 8.8.2018 10:00 am

Nicole Nyaba threatens to release celebrity nude pics

Citizen Reporter

The model asked followers if they wanted to ‘see your queen’s nudes’ in a post many assumed could only be referring to Bonang Matheba.

Nicole Nyaba has started trending on Twitter after the model dropped some videos on Instagram announcing she has ‘nudes’ of someone she’s referred to using a bee emoji.

In a second post the socialite, who has been linked romantically with rapper AKA, posted in a video (since deleted) in which she asked her followers, “y’all want to see your queen’s nudes? Oh and her bestie vid?”

The videos have caused a storm on social media, with many followers immediately concluding that Nyaba is threatening to release nude photos she has of Bonang Matheba, referred to by her fans as ‘Queen B’. Many tweeps took Nyaba to task over her threats.

This isn’t the first time Nyaba has set social networks on fire with salacious posts.

Last month the model vowed to ‘post receipts’ about someone in her life, and while she didn’t mention anyone by name, her posts were seized on by followers who believed she was in the middle of a break-up with AKA and she was throwing shade at the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.

If the nudes exist, Nyaba would probably be advised to think twice before posting them as she might be found guilty of crimen injuria or even fall foul of laws seeking to outlaw “revenge porn”.

