Nicole Nyaba threatens to release celebrity nude pics

Nicole Nyaba has started trending on Twitter after the model dropped some videos on Instagram announcing she has ‘nudes’ of someone she’s referred to using a bee emoji.

In a second post the socialite, who has been linked romantically with rapper AKA, posted in a video (since deleted) in which she asked her followers, “y’all want to see your queen’s nudes? Oh and her bestie vid?”

Say my name, say my name???????????? A post shared by Nicole Nyaba (@nicolenyaba) on Aug 7, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

The videos have caused a storm on social media, with many followers immediately concluding that Nyaba is threatening to release nude photos she has of Bonang Matheba, referred to by her fans as ‘Queen B’. Many tweeps took Nyaba to task over her threats.

Will Nicole Nyaba drop the nudes? Will Bonang finally sue? Find out on the next episode of Mega’s Mains & Sides. — goaldigger (@Ndumi_Mabza) August 7, 2018

Why is Nicole Nyaba angry at Bonang though, It's AKA she slept with not Bonang. Ladies learn to direct your anger towards the right people. — ????????Bubbles ✨ (@SerojaneBaone) August 7, 2018

There's absolutely nothing cute about Nicole Nyaba's psycho antics. — Don Montles (@Sir_TM) August 7, 2018

On behalf of the side chicks I would like to put it out there: Asimazi u Nicole Nyaba. She is not part of us, this is not how we conduct ourselves. Having one of us has promoted every now and then doesn't mean we'll all get to be so lucky. pic.twitter.com/M6YLbZygqj — Babalwa (@llee_maile) August 7, 2018

Will Nicole Nyaba publish the nudes? Will Zinhle and Bonang sue her ass? Will AKA pretend there's nothing wrong going on? Will SA ever find a cure for bitterness?

Find out in the next episode of Dragonball Z. pic.twitter.com/oviWWJ1AuA — Trash Unyoko ???????? (@TrashYangempela) August 7, 2018

This isn’t the first time Nyaba has set social networks on fire with salacious posts.

Last month the model vowed to ‘post receipts’ about someone in her life, and while she didn’t mention anyone by name, her posts were seized on by followers who believed she was in the middle of a break-up with AKA and she was throwing shade at the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.

If the nudes exist, Nyaba would probably be advised to think twice before posting them as she might be found guilty of crimen injuria or even fall foul of laws seeking to outlaw “revenge porn”.