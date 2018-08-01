Sophie Ndaba set to travel the world to find ‘perfect’ wedding venue

Sophie Ndaba is tying up the final loose ends as she prepares to walk down the aisle and from what we can see, she’s doing everything she can to make her big day unforgettable.

The actress, who knows a thing or two about putting together the perfect ceremony (she has her own wedding planning business), is searching far and wide to ensure that everything is perfect when she weds her future hubby, Max Lichaba.

For as long as we’ve known Sophie (and her infamous character on Generations, “Queen”) she has appeared to be a lover of all of life’s finer treats. So it comes as no surprise that she is looking to make her wedding as luxurious as possible.

The first big item on the list is the venue: Sophie has her heart set on a gorgeous location, and this week she updated her followers on the search for a wedding venue on the exotic island of Mauritius

She touched on her wedding planning experience when she said: “Search has begun for our wedding venue of choice! As a wedding planner who has planned weddings across the globe for the past 15 years (from Soweto to Italy to New York to Swaziland to Namibia to Botswana to Thailand, etc), I have got to say picking for a venue for myself and hubby is a tough task. Definitely need help!”

As we travel the world in the next months, we must decide. Help us pick a perfect venue. As we reveal our top 10 countries, we will holiday and search for “Our Destination Wedding Venue”. We had had to start with where heaven is … Mauritius, where God shows off!

Help us pick as we share our travels! So excited … How small or big will our guest list be? What champagne will be served? Who will design my dress?”

We thought Minnie Dlamini’s wedding, which came with its own three-part television special, was massive – but it looks like Sophie Ndaba is determined to host a wedding that many will talk about for generations to come (no pun intended).

Brought to you by All4Women