PICS: 10 of the most gorgeous celebrity engagement rings

We’ve rounded up some the biggest, boldest and brightest bling we could find gracing the hands of South African celebrities.

Don’t forget to shield your eyes from the blinding sparkle of these stunning rings!

1. Amanda du-Pont

The Swazi-born actress recently got engaged to her long-time Brazilian boyfriend Shawn Rodriques in the Maldives.

2. Minnie Dlamini

The TV personality’s 13-carat white gold, handmade ring is set with an oval diamond.

3. Connie Ferguson

Power couple Connie and Shona have been married for 16 years. The actress’ ring features an emerald cut diamond in a double pave setting.

4. Sarah Langa

The blogger’s huge cushion-cut diamond ring is hard to miss.

5. Rolene Strauss

The beauty queen’s 2.5 carat ring is an oval diamond lying on a bed of smaller diamonds set in rose gold.

6. Enhle Mbali

The actress’ ring features a round-cut diamond in a prong setting.

A post shared by Enhle Mbali Maphumulo (@enhlembali_) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:19am PST

7. Basetsana Kumalo

The media mogul’s ring bears a resemblance to Kate Middleton’s engagement ring that used to belong to Princess Diana. The emerald-cut sapphire ring is simply stunning.

8. LeAnne Dlamini

The singer’s husband went down on one knee 12 years ago in Paris and popped the question with this unique ring consisting of a red, heart-shaped gem.

9. Melinda Bam

This former Miss SA is married to former Mr SA Adriaan Bergh, who proposed in Dubai with this ring. It features a massive floral diamond set on a diamond band ring.

10. Linda Mtoba

The actress doesn’t reveal much about her husband or her private life, but her gorgeous ring is very public.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.