Boity set to release her first single

Boity Thulo continues making a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

The actress announced on Instagram that she would be releasing a single.

She previously dabbled in music when she rapped with Nasty C on Club 808 last year. She then stole the show at the Migos Culture Tour in Johannesburg when she joined Nasty C on stage to debut a song the duo collaborated on.

At the time, Boity said people should not expect her to spit any more bars soon, as she was taking her music aspirations slowly, reported Tshisa Live.

“Right now, I am just having fun, but who knows what the future will bring? I love a lot of genres, so I could go into anything if the chance arises.”

It appears all that may have changed with the release of her new single, which may mark the start of a serious music career.

Fans have reacted positively to the news, but several of her followers mistook her for Nadia Nakai because of the blonde wig.

These were some of the comments on Instagram:

“She’d back by popular demand.”

“Love the woman you are becoming. Your confidence is on another level.”

“Actually just drop the whole freakin mixtape!”

“Please tell me Nasty is on this. The chemistry between you guys.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.