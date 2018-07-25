Thuli Madonsela is engaged!

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is in love and recently got engaged, but the date for the big day is yet to be declared.

We’re guessing that after a recent column she wrote in which she slammed the traditional custom of polygamy, calling it patriarchal, her husband-to-be doesn’t have any other wives lurking anywhere.

She made the announcement on an SABC talk show on Tuesday.

In the hour-long interview on Real Talk with Azania (Mosaka), Madonsela talked about her personal life from being bullied as a young woman to being one of South Africa’s most respected advocates.

Madonsela spoke of how she grew up in a small town in Mpumalanga but moved to Johannesburg at a later stage. She said she has been a believer in God since she was young, and she grew up going to three different churches every weekend: one on Saturday, another on Sunday morning and a different one on Sunday evening.

During the interview she said that if people called her “Mrs Madonsela” she would quickly correct them by saying: “I am not Mrs Madonsela, I’m Ms Madonsela or Advocate Madonsela.”

The host then asked if there was someone special in her life and she responded that she was indeed in love and recently got engaged. She did not reveal the name of her fiancé.

