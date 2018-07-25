 
menu
Celebrities 25.7.2018 12:45 pm

Thuli Madonsela is engaged!

Citizen reporter
Thuli Madonsela. Screenshot from Destiny mag Youtube channel.

Thuli Madonsela. Screenshot from Destiny mag Youtube channel.

The former public protector says she is in love and got engaged to her partner recently, though she didn’t name him.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is in love and recently got engaged, but the date for the big day is yet to be declared.

We’re guessing that after a recent column she wrote in which she slammed the traditional custom of polygamy, calling it patriarchal, her husband-to-be doesn’t have any other wives lurking anywhere.

She made the announcement on an SABC talk show on Tuesday.

In the hour-long interview on Real Talk with Azania (Mosaka), Madonsela talked about her personal life from being bullied as a young woman to being one of South Africa’s most respected advocates.

Madonsela spoke of how she grew up in a small town in Mpumalanga but moved to Johannesburg at a later stage. She said she has been a believer in God since she was young, and she grew up going to three different churches every weekend: one on Saturday, another on Sunday morning and a different one on Sunday evening.

During the interview she said that if people called her “Mrs Madonsela” she would quickly correct them by saying: “I am not Mrs Madonsela, I’m Ms Madonsela or Advocate Madonsela.”

The host then asked if there was someone special in her life and she responded that she was indeed in love and recently got engaged. She did not reveal the name of her fiancé.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Thuli Madonsela, Mezut Ozil add wrinkles to Trevor Noah’s Africa World Cup joke 23.7.2018
Obama gathers 200 young African leaders for five-day summit 14.7.2018
Madonsela: I have privilege now, so I have an obligation 8.5.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.