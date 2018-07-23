You can be a plus-size model for Thando Thabethe’s lingerie line

Thando Thabethe is looking for plus-size beauties to showcase her lingerie line, Thabootys.

The radio and TV personality posted the job opportunity on Twitter, and asked prospective candidates to email her pictures of themselves.

“Looking for plus size models for @thabootys if you interested please mail thabootys@thandothabethe.com with images,” read the now deleted tweet.

The advert attracted overwhelming response, with numerous hopeful women sharing their photos on Twitter instead because Thando’s inbox was full.

Thando took it upon herself in November 2017 to launch a range of female underwear and body shapers designed to meet the needs of all African women.

The maiden range, titled #IAmWoman, caters for women of all shapes and sizes.

“I wanted to create something women wouldn’t be ashamed to wear, and something that would meet my functional needs. Whether it was to even out control or contour, I needed something that wouldn’t roll down my body or make me feel like I was wearing a blanket underneath my clothes,” she said.

