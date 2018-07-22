 
Celebrities 22.7.2018 03:03 pm

Tbo Touch marks a moment of success in life with Richard Branson

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter/Tbo Touch

The radio personality is set to launch into video streaming at a cost of R45m, though some have said he’s struggling financially.

Radio personality Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, on Sunday posted a photo of himself with maverick British businessman Richard Branson as a moment to savour.

He said it took him back to when he was a marketing student in 2001 and his lecturer had asked him what would be a sign for him that he was successful.

Apparently Molefe answered: “When I tell Richard Branson my pilot is on time. Dinner is as scheduled.”

Touch obviously used the opportunity to rub shoulders with the rich and famous during this week’s Mandela centenary celebrations, which saw numerous celebs jetting into Johannesburg to attend former US president Barack Obama’s speech at the Wanderers and a gala dinner that night.

We’re not sure if Branson even knows who Touch is, but we have no doubt he’d be impressed by his entrepreneurial spirit if he got to know him better.

It was recently reported that Touch’s online digital radio station, Touch HD, is rumoured to be battling financially after barely two years in business. Molefe, however, denied the allegations, including that he has struggled to manage talent at the station, which has seen unusually high staff turnover.

City Press reported that Touch HD’s hosts were told to source sponsorships for their own shows or leave. Three well-placed sources corroborated the story.

Touch HD reportedly reached 1 million connections last year and is now expanding into video.

His video-on-demand streaming service THD is set to be launched in October, and will reportedly cost about R45 million, competing with Showmax, Netflix, Amazon and the like.

