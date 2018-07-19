Thomas Markle accused of faking heart attack

The former TV lighting director has been labelled a fake after news surfaced that he lied about having a heart attack.

Thomas claimed that he could not attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry in May because his doctor advised him that he should not travel the long distance after his emergency heart surgery.

The 74-year-old made the claim after he was caught staging photographs with paparazzi ahead of the royal wedding.

A source close to the duchess told the Daily Mail that he made the whole thing up to avoid further embarrassment.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Don't feel sorry for Thomas Markle – feel sorry for Meghan.' Close friend of Duchess claims 'story' about father's heart surgery was 'all made up' to generate sympathy after embarrassing staged photos https://t.co/4oqBPNf8PO — Rosetta F. Harris (@RosettaFHarris1) July 19, 2018

“The poor health story was his way of generating some compassion from the public, and taking the attention off those staged photos which were a complete embarrassment to Meghan and the royal family,” the source is quoted as saying.

The publication called the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in Mexico where Thomas claims the operation took place.

The clinic revealed that “no such name” was scheduled to undergo surgery on the day he claims he had a stent fitted.

Meghan is said to be “frustrated” with her father’s antics

Despite being advised by the royal couple not to speak to the press, Thomas has given two interviews since his daughter walked down the aisle.

He revealed interesting titbits about his conversations on the phone with Harry. He also claimed in an interview with The Sun that he thinks that Meghan looks unhappy since becoming a member of the royal family.

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile – this is a pained smile,” he said.

Meghan has reportedly not spoken to her dad in almost two months.

“They [Harry and Markle] are frustrated – he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Brought to you by All4women