Ntsiki Mazwai slams DJ Sbu for selling alcohol

Ntsiki Mazwai may respect DJ Sbu’s business skills, but she is not impressed by his plans to release alcoholic drinks as part of the Mofaya brand.
Mofaya was launched in 2014, and is the first black-owned beverage company in South Africa.
DJ Sbu has worked tirelessly to ensure his company is a success, and has gone to lengths of selling his energy drinks on the N1 highway.
However, outspoken and controversial Ntsiki has accused the entrepreneur of planning to “make the nation drunk”.
The poet took to Twitter to criticise the new range of alcoholic drinks. She also said DJ Sbu was wasting his marketing skills, and questioned why he couldn’t use his talents appropriately.
“What a waste of a marketing genius to make the nation drunk. Why can’t you use your gift DJ Sbu?” she tweeted.
Eish moFaya now has an alcholic range ????????????what a waste of a marketing genius to make the nation drunk. Why can't you use your gift Dj Sbu?????????????
— MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 16, 2018
Ntsiki’s comments stem from her stance on alcohol, describing herself as anti-booze because she believes it is the leading cause of many of society’s problems. She went on to say “alcohol has broken our nation, and we know it”.
I'm anti booze though…..it is the leading cause of most social ills. Alcohol has broken out nation and we know it
— MamkhuluMasterNtsiki (@ntsikimazwai) July 16, 2018
DJ Sbu responded to Ntsiki by saying both the alcoholic and energy drinks formed part of Mofaya’s new product offering.
He announced Mofaya sugar-free, mineral spring and still water were all coming soon.
@mantozwai @ntsikimazwai @siplikhuleni Noted. Thank you. They both make.part of our new product offering. MoFaya sugar free, mineral spring & still water, all coming soon. pic.twitter.com/aLINRnz2Cc
— DJ Sbu (@djsbu) July 16, 2018
DJ Sbu also said he respected Ntsiki’s opinion and she made a good point, but his decision to sell alcohol was simply a business one.
“I can totally respect where she is coming from. She definitely does have a point. But she must remember that I am an entrepreneur and we think differently.”
