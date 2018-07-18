 
Celebrities 18.7.2018 02:45 pm

Ntsiki Mazwai slams DJ Sbu for selling alcohol

Citizen Reporter
DJ Sbu. Picture: Instagram

The poet has accused the media personality of planning to get South Africans drunk.

Ntsiki Mazwai may respect DJ Sbu’s business skills, but she is not impressed by his plans to release alcoholic drinks as part of the Mofaya brand.

Mofaya was launched in 2014, and is the first black-owned beverage company in South Africa.

DJ Sbu has worked tirelessly to ensure his company is a success, and has gone to lengths of selling his energy drinks on the N1 highway.

However, outspoken and controversial Ntsiki has accused the entrepreneur of planning to “make the nation drunk”.

The poet took to Twitter to criticise the new range of alcoholic drinks. She also said DJ Sbu was wasting his marketing skills, and questioned why he couldn’t use his talents appropriately.

“What a waste of a marketing genius to make the nation drunk. Why can’t you use your gift DJ Sbu?” she tweeted.

Ntsiki’s comments stem from her stance on alcohol, describing herself as anti-booze because she believes it is the leading cause of many of society’s problems. She went on to say “alcohol has broken our nation, and we know it”.

DJ Sbu responded to Ntsiki by saying both the alcoholic and energy drinks formed part of Mofaya’s new product offering.

He announced Mofaya sugar-free, mineral spring and still water were all coming soon.

DJ Sbu also said he respected Ntsiki’s opinion and she made a good point, but his decision to sell alcohol was simply a business one.

“I can totally respect where she is coming from. She definitely does have a point. But she must remember that I am an entrepreneur and we think differently.”

I can totally respect where she is coming from. She definitely does have a point. But she must remember that I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR & we think differently. I must also emphasize that @mofaya_official & @lokoflame_official are NOT the same company. They are two different start up companies.

A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) on

