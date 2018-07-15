 
Celebrities 15.7.2018 01:35 pm

Cassper’s stylist wants R60k from the rapper – report

Citizen reporter
Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up FNB Stadium concert: SOURCE: Twitter.

The stylist apparently had to reduce his claim by R20k and still didn’t get paid.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest’s stylist demands R60 000 he claims the rapper owes him for a number of services, Sunday World reports.

Didi Simelane says the rapper has been trying to avoid the debt since last year November, but the stylist says he is done begging for his money while trying to protect Cassper.

The stylist told Sunday World he had worked with Cassper on his ideas for the Fill Up FNB concert – such as the Mufasa look Cassper was sporting at the event – as well as two of the rapper’s music videos.

The tabloid reports it has seen WhatsApp messages between the two parties, as well as an invoice the stylist sent to Abuti Fill Up. One text, apparently from Cassper’s number, to Simelane tells him the rapper is “low on cash”.

The text complains that the money Simelane was claiming was too high, and so Simelane reduced his claim from R80 000 to R60 000.

Simelane alleges the money still hasn’t been paid.

 

