Candice Swanepoel hits back at haters shaming her post-baby body

Candice Swanepoel has defended her post-baby body.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model has just become a mother to her second son, Ariel, and clapped back at Instagram haters who made fun of her body in a series of candid beach photos.

The star received nasty comments about her tummy, but Candice refused to be body shamed.

She wrote on Wednesday: “This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it … check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days.

“I’m not ashamed to show my postpartum tummy. I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy. Is it because I’m a model? Well, we are normal people too so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”

Candice was not shy about revealing her body when pregnant, and posted a photo in April completely nude, revealing her huge baby bump.

The star wrote at the time: “Body blossoming, the path between spiritual and the physical … aren’t women amazing?! #6months.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhZCF2ylvt7/?hl=en&taken-by=angelcandices

The model is also mother to 21-month-old Anaca and posted a heart warming black and white picture of her two sons.

She wrote: “These are the most precious gifts life has given me. I am a lucky woman to be their mommy, to help guide them through this thing called life … Now they will always have each other, Anacan & Ariel #brothers.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bka_-MyFxpI/?hl=en&taken-by=angelcandices

