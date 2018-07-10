 
Celebrities 10.7.2018 01:55 pm

WATCH: Amanda du-Pont gets engaged

Mpho Moloto
Image: Instagram/amandadupont

The actress and model has said yes to her Brazilian bae.

Actress Amanda du-Pont has been posting enviable pictures of her vacation on her Instagram page.

While most South Africans are faced with cold temperatures, the actress was somewhere on a warm and cosy island with her new fiance, Brazilian Shawn Rodriques.

Du-Pont took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her boyfriend, City Buzz has reported.

“I said yes to the man I prayed for so specifically, everything you are, is everything I asked. Life isn’t perfect, but perfect with you in it. I love loving you, so thrilled to be your fiancée,” Du-Pont said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlA7PkwAcJx/?utm_source=ig_embed

https://instagram.com/p/BlCtX9igYNx/?utm_source=ig_embed

