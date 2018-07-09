PICS: The best and worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Durban July

The stars came out to play and slay on the weekend at the Greyville Racecourse for the 2018 Vodacom Durban July.
Fashionistas and designers were encouraged to create timeless fashion to keep in line with this year’s theme of ‘It Is Time’.
The women drew inspiration from The Great Gatsby with infusions of tassels, lace, metallics, pops of vintage colour, classic silhouettes and an array of designs, from suits to jumpsuits and long and short dresses.
The men stepped up their game this year, and Greyville came alive with bold colours, striking prints and out-there suits.
Take a look at some of the fashion hits and misses at the 2018 Durban July:
Best
Thando Thabethe
Thando stunned in a blue cocktail dress.
https://instagram.com/p/Bk78wvkgMDX/?utm_source=ig_embed
Boity Thulo
Boity looked nothing short of sophisticated in a metallic suit.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk96vHKlEoX/?utm_source=ig_embed
Linda Mtoba
Linda looked timeless in a black evening dress and matching silk gloves.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk77JicltUZ/?taken-by=linda_mtoba
Maps Maponyane
Maps isn’t one of GQ’s Best Dressed Men for nothing.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk9ohbUHh4y/?taken-by=mmaponyane
Pearl Thusi
Pearl’s beautiful blue tassel dress had heads turning.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk8T8_hjG-8/?taken-by=pearlthusi
Lerato Kganyago
Lerato glowed in her gorgeous white dress.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk8Jg8bF1iV/?hl=en&taken-by=leratokganyago
Worst
Zodwa Wabantu
Zodwa missed the mark when she wore a black ‘cutout’ dress that was inspired by Jennifer Lopez.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk9eVywBv4R/?taken-by=zodwalibram
Dineo Ranaka
Dineo disappointed in gold body paint and sheepskin.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk8P1kIlL4Z/?taken-by=dineoranaka
Lasizwe Dambuza
Lasizwe was slammed for his ‘Batman’ ensemble.
Tamaryn Green
Tamaryn failed to shine with a yellow pantsuit and what some called ‘dishwashing gloves’.
Minnie Dlamini
Minnie’s busy ruffle patchwork dress with beads left many confused.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.