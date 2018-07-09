PICS: The best and worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Durban July

The stars came out to play and slay on the weekend at the Greyville Racecourse for the 2018 Vodacom Durban July.

Fashionistas and designers were encouraged to create timeless fashion to keep in line with this year’s theme of ‘It Is Time’.

The women drew inspiration from The Great Gatsby with infusions of tassels, lace, metallics, pops of vintage colour, classic silhouettes and an array of designs, from suits to jumpsuits and long and short dresses.

The men stepped up their game this year, and Greyville came alive with bold colours, striking prints and out-there suits.

Take a look at some of the fashion hits and misses at the 2018 Durban July:

Best

Thando Thabethe

Thando stunned in a blue cocktail dress.

https://instagram.com/p/Bk78wvkgMDX/?utm_source=ig_embed

Boity Thulo

Boity looked nothing short of sophisticated in a metallic suit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk96vHKlEoX/?utm_source=ig_embed

Linda Mtoba

Linda looked timeless in a black evening dress and matching silk gloves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk77JicltUZ/?taken-by=linda_mtoba

Maps Maponyane

Maps isn’t one of GQ’s Best Dressed Men for nothing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk9ohbUHh4y/?taken-by=mmaponyane

Pearl Thusi

Pearl’s beautiful blue tassel dress had heads turning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk8T8_hjG-8/?taken-by=pearlthusi

Lerato Kganyago

Lerato glowed in her gorgeous white dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk8Jg8bF1iV/?hl=en&taken-by=leratokganyago

Worst

Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa missed the mark when she wore a black ‘cutout’ dress that was inspired by Jennifer Lopez.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk9eVywBv4R/?taken-by=zodwalibram

Dineo Ranaka

Dineo disappointed in gold body paint and sheepskin.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk8P1kIlL4Z/?taken-by=dineoranaka

Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe was slammed for his ‘Batman’ ensemble.

Tamaryn Green

Tamaryn failed to shine with a yellow pantsuit and what some called ‘dishwashing gloves’.

Minnie Dlamini

Minnie’s busy ruffle patchwork dress with beads left many confused.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.