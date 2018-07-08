Good news for Mbaks as Beyonce expected to perform in SA – for free

A report in City Press reveals that Monday is likely to see an announcement that global superstar Beyoncé will finally be performing in South Africa for free.

The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will announce on Monday that the pop icon will perform at a free concert.

Global Citizen is a movement that aims to end extreme poverty by 2030 and it is celebrating 100 years since Mandela’s birth.

The paper reports the “festival will have an extraordinary line-up of African and global artists, as well as world leaders and activists, who have made unprecedented commitments to end extreme poverty by 2030”.

Prior to this, promoters in South Africa reportedly could not afford Beyoncé’s performance fee. She last performed in South Africa in 2004 for Nelson Mandela’s 46664 concert.

In 2012, then sports minister Fikile Mbalula said in an interview with Kaya FM that they wanted to hire her to perform at his sports awards: “Now we’re going for Beyoncé, man, Beyoncé!”

It would have cost about R17 million. The minister, however, later denied the plan and accused the media of running a campaign of slander against him.

Razzmatazz, who is now the ANC’s head of elections, has never hidden his love and admiration for Beyoncé, once also suggesting that she should perform during the 2010 World Cup opening concert.

Mbalula has often tweeted Beyonce directly, congratulating her on whatever may be happening in her life.