 
menu
Celebrities 7.7.2018 11:57 am

VIDEOS: Tbo Touch again ‘takes over’ Durban with sportscar convoy

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twiter/TBO Touch

Picture: Twiter/TBO Touch

Porsches, Beemers, and an R8 Spyder. The DJ and his convoy were turning a lot of heads on their way to Durban on Friday.

In what is becoming something of an annual sportscar pilgrimage for radio personality DJ Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, he took to social media on Friday to show off all the expensive cars in his motorcade ahead of the Durban July horse race.

Among the flashy wheels worth millions was an Audi R8 Spyder, a BMW i8, various Mercedes-Benz coupes, drop tops, SUVs, a Porsche Boxster, top-of-the-range Range Rovers and a number of BMWs.

His branded “Touch Convoy” has the apparent rule of “four pipes only”, referring to the number of exhausts most high-performance cars come with, though some of the cars in his convoy wouldn’t have that for technical reasons.

In 2016 the DJ first had Twitter in a spin when he said his road trip involved vehicles worth R216 million.

That year, the #TouchConvoy featured 100 supercars that travelled to different cities.

Before they left Gauteng this Friday, Touch uploaded this video showing off most of the cars and writing: “Lord thank you for giving us the opportunity to play with these toys! We ask that you grant us travelling mercies till reach our #TouchHdTakeOver Durban.”

Check out some of the other videos below:

The DJ now owns and runs his own digital radio station, Touch HD. He first entered digital broadcasting by partnering with Gareth Cliff, before moving on to do his own thing.

Related Stories
Tbo Touch marks a moment of success in life with Richard Branson 22.7.2018
Tbo Touch and his companies sued for R1.3m – report 27.5.2018
New beef? Glen Lewis tells Tbo Touch to ‘shut up’ 2.3.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.