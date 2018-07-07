VIDEOS: Tbo Touch again ‘takes over’ Durban with sportscar convoy

In what is becoming something of an annual sportscar pilgrimage for radio personality DJ Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, he took to social media on Friday to show off all the expensive cars in his motorcade ahead of the Durban July horse race.

Among the flashy wheels worth millions was an Audi R8 Spyder, a BMW i8, various Mercedes-Benz coupes, drop tops, SUVs, a Porsche Boxster, top-of-the-range Range Rovers and a number of BMWs.

His branded “Touch Convoy” has the apparent rule of “four pipes only”, referring to the number of exhausts most high-performance cars come with, though some of the cars in his convoy wouldn’t have that for technical reasons.

In 2016 the DJ first had Twitter in a spin when he said his road trip involved vehicles worth R216 million.

That year, the #TouchConvoy featured 100 supercars that travelled to different cities.

Before they left Gauteng this Friday, Touch uploaded this video showing off most of the cars and writing: “Lord thank you for giving us the opportunity to play with these toys! We ask that you grant us travelling mercies till reach our # TouchHdTakeOver Durban.”

Lord thank you for giving us the opportunity to play with these toys! We ask that you grant us travelling mercies till reach our #TouchHdTakeOver Durban pic.twitter.com/fj9ARW688X — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) July 6, 2018

Check out some of the other videos below:

We mean business #TouchHDTakeOver as promised Durban get ready @TouchHDOnline is in the city! pic.twitter.com/qxkUFQwqlu — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) July 6, 2018

We are not playing #TouchHDTakeOver 82 Hunter Street Durban doors are open now pic.twitter.com/HJDh1xUN2c — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) July 6, 2018

The DJ now owns and runs his own digital radio station, Touch HD. He first entered digital broadcasting by partnering with Gareth Cliff, before moving on to do his own thing.