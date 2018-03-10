 
Celebrities 10.3.2018 04:54 pm

Pinky Girl hints ‘Being Bonang’ season 2 is on its way

Lily Rose
Bonang Matheba.

2018 could see the return of Bonang Matheba’s reality show.

Is Bonang Matheba working on season two of her reality show, Being Bonang? Her cousin Tebogo ‘Pinky Girl’ Mekgwe is dropping hints on social media.

Pinky Girl, who appeared in several episodes on season one, caused a stir on Instagram stories recently when she hinted that the reality show could be making a return.

“#TBT #BeingBonang season 1 … Let’s do it again season 2,” the reality star said.

Shortly after season one wrapped up, Bonang took to social media to tell her fans that the show had ended for good.

“No season two … But, a big thank you to everyone’s who’s loved & watched my show … Means the world to me,” she tweeted in September last year.

But it seems Queen B has changed her mind.

Pinky Girl’s InstaStory post is not the only clue that the reality show will be returning to our screens.

Bonang caused a stir in February when she hinted that she was working with reality show producer Legend Manqele again. He was an executive producer on season one of Being Bonang as well.

Bonang’s fans speculated that she could be working on a new talk show, but some were convinced it was a sign that season two of her reality show was in the works.

“Legend Manqele is just gonna act like he’s not busy with Being Bonang season 2? Okay Darling but some of us real stans have a way of finding the damn tea. Anyway I can’t wait to have my fave back on my screen,” a Twitter user wrote.

Bonang has also dropped other hints.

She posted an old clip from Being Bonang on Twitter last week with the caption: “Oh daaarrrrhling, let us do it!! @LegendManqele #BeingBonang”.

South Africa’s media darling has yet to officially confirm the return of her reality show, but it is beginning to look like a done deal!

Brought to you by All4Women

Everything you need to know about Pinky Girl

