Manaka Ranaka: People thought I was a lesbian

Actress Manaka Ranaka has shared that there have been so many questions around her sexuality that even she doubted herself at some point

During an interview on WTF Tumi, Manaka said that her tomboy nature always had people believing she was lesbian.

“A lot of people have questioned my sexuality because of how I carry myself. They always thought that I was a lesbian, to a point where I was even questioning myself. I chilled with guys for such a long time that even when a girl with a nice body walked by, I would appreciate it,” she said.

Manaka revealed that at some point in her life she kissed girls to test her sexuality, but did not like the experience.

She added that it made things a lot clearer for her.

The single mother of two also opened up about being a rebellious teenager who was often involved in fights, but that changed when she entered the entertainment industry

However, the Manaka that Mzansi has grown to love is completely different to the teenager she was and the feisty character she plays on Generations: The Legacy.

During an interview on Anele Mdoda on Real Talk last year she said she was ready to find love and used her parents as an example. She said that her parents, who have been married for 40 years, are an inspiration to her.

“You know my mom and dad are going on for nearly 40 years. I don’t have marriage experience but seeing their ups and downs I feel like I do, and I want to be like them one day,” she said at the time.

