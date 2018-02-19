 
Cassper Nyovest to collaborate with Jason Derulo on FIFA World Cup soundtrack

Tinashe Venge
Instagram @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest has just been confirmed as an addition to the 2018 FIFA World Cup soundtrack alongside American singer, Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo was chosen by Coca Cola to create a global anthem for the upcoming soccer tournament in Russia, and the singer has decided to dip into Africa for the project. According to reports, Derulo is working with artists from Tanzania, Ethiopia, Mozambique and of course, South Africa.

Cassper Nyovest expressed his excitement at working with Jason Derulo on what will be an anthem for the biggest sport in the world.

“Coming from a nation of colourful people this anthem will speak to South Africans as the song captures our passions for football and Coca-Cola. Working with Coca-Cola and Jason Derulo, has been a thrilling journey and we hope that this anthem will be well received by fans getting ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup,”

The song will be titled Colors and will be released on the 16th of March. Here’s a video that shows Jason Derulo talking about how the track came together:

We are excited to hear this new soundtrack, and let’s hope it is as popular Shakira’s Waka Waka, which was the anthem of the South African world cup in 2010.

