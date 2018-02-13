 
13.2.2018

Chicco Twala slams ‘useless’ police minister Fikile Mbalula

Lily Rose
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – 7 June 2010: Sello “Chicco” Twala arriving at the South Gauteng High Court for the hearing of Brenda Fassie’s estate case. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Bafana Mahlangu)

Chicco Twala has criticised Police Minister Fikile Mbalula for not doing anything to solve the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation.

The producer has labelled the minister “useless”, accusing him of being more interested in being a celebrity.

Chicco has been trying to get Fikile’s attention after parody Twitter account @AdvBarryRoux accused him of trying to cover up what really happened on the day Senzo died in an alleged robbery in October 2014.

He has called on the minister to arrest all those who were present in the house, including his son Longwe Twala and Kelly Khumalo, to get to the bottom of the case.

Chicco has slammed the minister for being silent about the case and has urged him to “take this seriously”.

“I want him to speak out and not keep quiet. He always speaks about what is on Twitter but not what is important. It has been almost four years and still nothing. That is why I say he is useless,” he told TshisaLIVE.

It’s been a stressful few days for Chicco. He has spent the last week defending himself against rumours his gun was used to shoot Senzo.

Chicco is adamant that his firearm was nowhere near the murder scene. He is also convinced there was no robbery at the house.

The music veteran has been reaching out to Fikile via text messages and WhatsApp, but the minister has apparently been dodging him.

“I have called him several times. I even left him WhatsApp messages. He has just ignored me. This is a minister! A public servant! He cannot behave like a celebrity, he thinks he is Madonna. He is useless. His attitude is not fit for someone who is a public servant.

“They just want to be superstars. The only thing they rush to is red carpets. They don’t give a damn about us,” he told the publication.

Fikile, whose calls himself ‘Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol’ on Twitter, has vowed to intensify investigations around the case.

“There’s a new investigating team on Senzo Meyiwa case, I briefed Senzo’s Father and I asked him not to speak out. I can assure everyone we on it #JusticeForSenzoMenyiwa (sic),” the minister tweeted to his 1,2 million followers last week.

Chicco Twala: My son knows who killed Senzo

