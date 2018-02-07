Sam Meyiwa: Senzo’s killer is bribing the police

During an interview on Metro FM, Senzo’s father Sam revealed that he has been getting death threats because of he refuses to be silenced.

When he was asked about who he thinks kills his son, Sam said he did not believe there was a robbery and suggested that he knew who Senzo’s killer is.

“There was no such thing as a robbery, the person who killed Senzo is amongst the boys who were at Kelly’s house. The culprit is amongst those boys,” he said.

Sam suggested that the police were bribed by the culprit’s wealthy family.

“There is no criminal who came into that house, they are hiding (protecting) each other, there is someone amongst those boys who killed Senzo, his father paid money to bribe the police so this boy does not get arrested, the thing is I can’t say who the boy is exactly.”

Sam also believes that the people responsible for his son’s death were sending him threats.

