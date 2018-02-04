Five cute pics of Somizi and his bae

Somizi recently introduced the special guy in his life to the world after months of keeping him away from the spotlight.

Dressed in matching outfits, the Idols SA judge and his bae, Mohale Motaung made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2018 Sun Met.

However, the couple had been together for seven months before deciding to go public.

Somizi took to Instagram to reveal that he wouldn’t be hiding his bae anymore.

“Finally u get to see the bae. Lol. No more hiding. Anyway. The day is amazing. Great people. Awesome champagne,” he said.

Here are five romantic moments in the couple’s relationship that had people’s hearts melting.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:54am PST

Church time. SM❤️ A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 13, 2018 at 11:44pm PST

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:47am PST

