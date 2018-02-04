 
Celebrities 4.2.2018 05:34 pm

Five cute pics of Somizi and his bae

Citizen Reporter
Somizi Mhlongo, Twitter

Somizi Mhlongo, Twitter

Somizi has been showing off his bae on social media for months.

Somizi recently introduced the special guy in his life to the world after months of keeping him away from the spotlight.

Dressed in matching outfits, the Idols SA judge and his bae, Mohale Motaung made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2018 Sun Met.

However, the couple had been together for seven months before deciding to go public.

Somizi took to Instagram to reveal that he wouldn’t be hiding his bae anymore.

“Finally u get to see the bae. Lol. No more hiding. Anyway. The day is amazing. Great people. Awesome champagne,” he said.

Here are five romantic moments in the couple’s relationship that had people’s hearts melting.

First second of my bday with the one I love the most. My smile keeper.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Thank you Somizi, this is a good read. 🙂

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Church time. SM❤️

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Somizi finally introduces his bae to the world

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

