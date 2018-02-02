Swizz Beats set to party up a storm in SA, spotted shopping in Jozi

The award-winning producer, who is close friends with SA-born international house DJ Black Coffee, was a man about town yesterday, starting with a visit to proudly SA designer Laduma, of MaXhosa Design, where the producer made a purchase of a few of the geometric print King designer jackets.

Following that was a visit to Maboneng, where Beats made a few purchases of local artworks from Nelson Makamo and Themba Khumalo before heading out to local club Harem in Rosebank, where he met local rapper Cassper Nyovest, who appears in Beats’ Instagram video stories.

He will be headlining the Bacardi Holiday Club festival taking place February 3-4 at the Welgelegen Manor, located just an hour outside Johannesburg, alongside local acts Cassper Nyovest and Mafikizolo, DJ Speedsta, DJ Shimza, Frank Casino and Nadia Nakai.

Q&A with Swizz Beats

Since your last visit in 2010, what are you expecting to experience?

“Really looking forward to seeing the growth of the town and how people creatively stepped their game up!”

Just how deep does your and Black Coffee’s relationship go?

“He’s a great friend! Known him for a lot of years. Honourable, talented, dependable – just can’t say enough about him.”

What inspires you the most in music?

“What inspires me the most in music are the endless opportunities.”

Will you be collaborating with any South African artist during your time here, and if so, who?

“Although it’s a short trip, yes, I’m looking forward to working with many SA artists, so I’m planning to come back again soon.”

What is your involvement in the Bacardi Holiday Club, and how can your fans join in the fun?

“I’m a supporter and looking forward to performing. Fans can be a part of the night by making sure they get their tickets early. It’s going to be a great show!”

