His comments follow a recent Netwerk24 report that published some of the court documents.

The documents included an email Pieter sent saying it would be “unpleasant” for Joost’s estranged wife, Amor, to attend his private funeral at the family farm in Limpopo.

The email reportedly revealed that Amor allegedly told Joost’s parents that she believed he was in hell along with his ouma and oupa.

Speaking to You magazine, Pieter says the family has recordings that prove the singer did make the comments.

He did not give the publication any more details, but added that the “full truth” will come out in court. Amor declined to comment when the magazine called her for comment, saying she was “not interested in the media circus” Recordings of Amor allegedly berating Joost were released last year. But it is unclear if these recordings will be part of the case. “You’re in a wheelchair little boy. You can’t do anything for yourself. I don’t need you in my life. You’re such a low-life a**hole,” she allegedly said in the recordings. She is adamant that the audio was manipulated. Amor and Pieter are locked in a bitter court battle over Joost’s last will and testament. After Joost’s death, Pieter produced a second will, made in 2015, that leaves Amor with nothing but a TV. The will states that their children, Kylie and Jordan, will inherit everything. But the initial will, which Joost and Amor signed in 2009, leaves everything to her as well. The second will was rejected by the Master of the High Court last year as Joost, who had motor neurone disease, was unable to sign it himself. But Pieter says he will not give up, and is continuing his fight to have the 2015 will declared valid. Joost died in February 2017 after losing a long battle with the disease. He was 45. Brought to you by All4Women

