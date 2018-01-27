Gauteng MEC calls Zodwa Wabantu a ‘disgrace to future generations’

Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane became the most recent person to share her disdain for the popular Zodwa. Nkosi-Malobane is the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety and although Zodwa Wabantu’s work does nothing to endanger communities, the MEC has a real problem with the raunchy dancer.

Nkosi-Malobane did not sugar-coat her opinion of Wabantu’s work, describing the dancer as a “disgrace to future generations”.

She elaborated on her feelings: “Zodwa Wabantu is misleading young women in our society. In her presence, one cannot help but be in awe. She has made herself famous for being a pantyless queen, a Savannah fanatic, and for cashing in R35 000 an hour for appearances at events.”

The MEC is the latest public figure to criticise Zodwa’s work

Earlier this month, Celeste Ntuli dragged the dancer for her decision not to wear underwear and Zodwa hit back strongly.

This time around, however, the KZN-born entertainer decided to respond in much calmer tones: “I am sorry if I offended anyone in the process, I have realised that many people do not like what I do but this is how I like to live my life, my aim is not to offend anyone but to entertain because I make a living out of it.”

Her craft might not be everybody’s cup of tea, but it sure does pay the bills:

Do you think that Zodwa Wabantu deserves all of the criticism she’s receiving?

