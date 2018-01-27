Is AKA snubbing Bonang on new song, ‘Sweet Fire’?

Kiernan Forbes took a self-imposed vow of silence on social media towards the end of December. It began days after his break-up with media queen, Bonang Matheba, and ended towards mid-January. Since he’s returned, however, he’s taken no prisoners.

His newest song, Sweet Fire released on Thursday and despite being exclusive to iTunes and Apple Music subscribers, thousands of South Africans have already managed to listen to it.

When the rapper shared the inspiration behind the song, it seemed like he was about to address his break-up

“When you lose someone you love, you have to take the time to grieve. Music helps.”

However, he went on to dedicate the song to the late Ray Phiri (and later Hugh Masekela):

“#SweetFire is dedicated to the memory and music of Ray Phiri, Stimela, and all those who have loved and lost.”

The first line suggests that AKA saw Bonang as the woman he might eventually settle down with and marry, with the ‘W’ referring to the word “wife”.

However, if there was any doubt about whether or not AKA has moved on from the relationship, he cleared the air with the second line, which suggests that the girls he sees in the future will probably have some shade to throw in Bonang’s direction.

The Bonang references have not gone unnoticed, but a lot of social media users believe that the lines (and the song) are a weak attempt to hit back at his ex

In fact, many have suggested that AKA’s lyrical punches lack reach ever since he left Bonang:

Local rapper JR tweeted the excerpts and his reaction encapsulated how we all felt:

“I remember when I used to cav you, I was tryna get the W….” “I remember when I use to love you… now I’m bout to burst your bubble, all the bad bads gon’ sub you..” Hhayi Forbes… 😢 — UncleDaddy (@JRafrika) January 25, 2018

Bonang took out the Adele in AKA it's not even funny. #SweetFire pic.twitter.com/KorN3Xt545 — Post Malome (@mpstates300) January 26, 2018

