 
menu
Celebrities 20.1.2018 08:18 pm

Did David Tlale give ‘The Intern’ winner’s car to his mother?

Tinashe Venge
THE KING. David Tlale talks about being the best.

THE KING. David Tlale talks about being the best.

The winner of David Tlale’s reality show The Intern, Kuena Moshoeshoe, has put the designer on blast again for failing to keep his promise.

In December 2017, two months after winning the reality show, Kuena took to the public to air David Tlale’s dirty laundry. She revealed that she had still not received the prizes she was promised, which included a Mercedes Benz CLA, R200 000 in cash and other goodies.

In his defense, David declared that the reason she had yet to receive her prizes was because she had not secured a work permit to be legally employed in South Africa. He explained to Tshisa Live:

“No, she can’t receive that because the first basis is you have to be an assistant designer to David Tlale for a year. The car is there, not going away. It’s not going to be released until Kuane has a work permit… and also Kuena wants us, as a brand, to register the car in her uncle’s name, which is not right and cannot be done that way.”

So you can imagine how upset Kuena must have been when she saw this on social media:

It gets worse. David Tlale’s mother was pictured standing next to the car that Kuena was allegedly promised for winning the show.

@AdvBarryRoux on Twitter continued to expose David for foul play:

Brought to you by All4women

Related Stories
David Tlale to pay R500K for ‘dodging rent’ – report 30.7.2017
What to expect at Joburg Fashion Week 23.2.2016
Strato is styling the streets 28.8.2015

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 Alshibaa

VALUE BET

RACE 7 Mujallad

RACE MEETING

20 January Turfontein

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.