Did David Tlale give ‘The Intern’ winner’s car to his mother?

In December 2017, two months after winning the reality show, Kuena took to the public to air David Tlale’s dirty laundry. She revealed that she had still not received the prizes she was promised, which included a Mercedes Benz CLA, R200 000 in cash and other goodies.

In his defense, David declared that the reason she had yet to receive her prizes was because she had not secured a work permit to be legally employed in South Africa. He explained to Tshisa Live:

“No, she can’t receive that because the first basis is you have to be an assistant designer to David Tlale for a year. The car is there, not going away. It’s not going to be released until Kuane has a work permit… and also Kuena wants us, as a brand, to register the car in her uncle’s name, which is not right and cannot be done that way.”

So you can imagine how upset Kuena must have been when she saw this on social media:

Here's the Mercedes Benz CLA that Kuena was supposed to be given by David Tlale but till today dololo. #DavidTlale pic.twitter.com/SUxj2Qq8Zr — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 16, 2018

It gets worse. David Tlale’s mother was pictured standing next to the car that Kuena was allegedly promised for winning the show.

After back and forth failed attempts for Kuena to claim her winnings, BOOM. David posted on Instagram about gifting his mom a new Mercedes Benz CLA, similar to the one Kuena is supposed to receive as part of her winnings. #DavidTlale pic.twitter.com/cH2UVoLee7 — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 16, 2018

@AdvBarryRoux on Twitter continued to expose David for foul play:

Till today Kuena Moshoeshoe the winner of the show has not gotten even a single thing of those. Instead David Tlale is claiming he didn't know that Kuena was a Lesotho citizen & that she doesn't have a work permit in South Africa. #DavidTlale pic.twitter.com/qs6wvr6bAW — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 16, 2018

