 
menu
Celebrities 27.12.2017 06:45 pm

‘This marriage will never fail’ – Julius Malema posts anniversary message to his wife

Citizen Reporter
Mantwa and Julius Malema pictured with their family. Image: Instagram

Mantwa and Julius Malema pictured with their family. Image: Instagram

The EFF Commander in Chief is celebrating his third wedding anniversary today.

Malema posted a sweet message to his wife Mantwa, whom he shares a baby boy with.

The couple got married in 2014 and are celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

“Three years of unbroken service, once more love wins. We committed to grow old together and build our own family and we are successfully doing exactly that. For as long as I keep falling in love with you, this marriage will never fail,”wrote Malema.

The EFF leader often shows affection towards his wife on social media. On her birthday he posted: “Celebrating Mmago bašimane’s birthday, Papa and the boys wish you many more years to come. We now have a family because of your presence and without you we are just lost souls. With you in our lives, we have found the true purpose of life,” he wrote, along with pictures of them together at a restaurant.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Malema explains why he believes Dlamini-Zuma will lose to Ramaphosa 14.12.2017
WATCH: Julius Malema shows off his DJ skills at Ndlozi’s party 13.12.2017
Winnie finally accepts Malema will never return to ANC 12.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 Pata Pata

VALUE BET

RACE 5 Bridal party

RACE MEETING

27 December Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.