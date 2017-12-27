‘This marriage will never fail’ – Julius Malema posts anniversary message to his wife

Malema posted a sweet message to his wife Mantwa, whom he shares a baby boy with.

The couple got married in 2014 and are celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

“Three years of unbroken service, once more love wins. We committed to grow old together and build our own family and we are successfully doing exactly that. For as long as I keep falling in love with you, this marriage will never fail,”wrote Malema.

The EFF leader often shows affection towards his wife on social media. On her birthday he posted: “Celebrating Mmago bašimane’s birthday, Papa and the boys wish you many more years to come. We now have a family because of your presence and without you we are just lost souls. With you in our lives, we have found the true purpose of life,” he wrote, along with pictures of them together at a restaurant.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.