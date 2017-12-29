5 famous couples whose marriages ended in 2017

The year 2017 will go down as a year of shocking celebrity break-ups.

While some splits were amicable, others ended on a sad note – and even the police were involved!

The end of a relationship is sad, but it’s worse when the couple has been married for years.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrity marriages that came to an end in 2017.

Sylvia and Marks Maponyane

Soccer legend Marks Maponyane and his wife Sylvia’s marriage came to a dramatic end in 2017. Sylvia accused Marks of being emotionally and physically abusive, while he obtained a protection order against her – which resulted in her spending a night in prison after she “broke into” their marital home via a window.

A few months later Marks was found guilty of assaulting Sylvia and was fined R3 000 or six months imprisonment.

The people that I do it all for. Having them at the premiere last night was a surreal experience. 🙏 #Family #TMSS pic.twitter.com/r8zgq8E5DX — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) August 27, 2015

Lebo M and Angela

Lebo M filed for divorce from his wife Angela Ngani-Kasara for a second time! The couple married in November last year – three years after their 2013 divorce. But less than six months after they remarried during a posh ceremony in Egypt, came the news that they were heading for ‘Splitsville’.

Angela told the Sunday Sun that Lebo ended the marriage without her knowledge. A source claimed he had already moved on.

“Lebo took his new girlfriend around the world while he was divorcing Angela,” the source told the publication in July.

Lucille and Trevor Gumbi

Trevor Gumbi and his wife Lucille confirmed they were divorcing after 17 years together, and 11 years of marriage, in a joint statement on social media.

As if that was not shocking enough, the former couple both promoted the comedian’s upcoming ‘Divorce Tour’.

Get our tickets … available @computicket – 4 Nov , Trevor Gumbi : Divorce Tour at SilverStar . A post shared by Lucille Gumbi (@mrsladylu) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Precious Kofi and Mr Schamel

Former TV personality Precious Kofi moved overseas several years ago to start a life with her American husband. She left her career and family behind, but seemed happy being a stay-at-home parent for her two children.

But Precious, who often shared pictures of her happy family life, on Instagram, went silent on social media for months. She revealed in September that she was keeping a low profile because she was going through a divorce.

“I chose to stay silent on social media because I didn’t know how to go through a divorce publicly. The last few months have been extremely difficult but through the Lord’s grace, I believe in a brighter tomorrow. Thank you again for your kindness,” she said on Facebook.

The love I have for my people! And notice little Zuri there. She was in no mood to smile lol! —> I wanted to send out… Posted by Precious Schamel on Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Unathi and Thomas Msengana

This is one split we did not see coming. Unathi Msengana confirmed a few days ago that she and her husband Thomas were separated. The Sunday Sun reported in August that the couple were heading for divorce, and hinted that cheating was involved.

When questioned about the status of their relationship during an interview on eNCA, Unthai revealed they were not together. “No, we are not,” she simply replied. She, however, has stressed that they are not divorced, but separated.

