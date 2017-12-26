PICS: SA stars who got Aromat and glowed up strong!

We are used to seeing celebs looking perfect from head to toe.

But before the beat faces and designer wardrobes, these Mzansi stars looked like ‘regular’ people – and we mean that in a non-offensive way!

Their transformation from plain Jane to glamorous diva is called ‘glow-up’ on social media.

The Urban Dictionary describes a “glow-up” as “to go from the bottom to the top to the point of disbelief. An incredible transformation”

And that’s exactly what these stars do. Check out their amazing ‘glow-up’ transformations.

Minnie Dlamini & Boity

Minnie Dlamini and Boity go way back. Before becoming two of South Africa’s best-dressed stars, this glamorous pair could have passed for plain Janes. Minnie shared this throwback picture of them, looking very, um, ordinary. We think they look beautiful both before and after their ‘glow-up’.

Shekhinah

Shekhinah wowed Idols SA judges with her unique voice on not one but two seasons of the competition. While it was fun watching the talented teenager make progress on the show, we were equally excited to see her fashion transformation.

Khanya Mkangisa

Former child star Khanya Mkangisa has grown up on TV. Despite being in front of the camera from a young age, it took Khanya a few years to discover her trademark style.

We’re used to seeing her look sexy in six-inch heels, but these throwback pictures show a different side of Khanya – a simple, make-up-free star.

While sorting out my Facebook page, I came across this pic of @boity and I from 2014. 😂😍 #TBT pic.twitter.com/TV1LE6GEs1 — Khanya Mkangisa (@KhanyaMkangisa) July 20, 2017

Roxy Burger

Roxy Burger has come a long way since her days as a TV presenter on the children’s show, K-TV. She is now married and is expecting her first child. Her style has also changed over the years – going from simple and casual to trendy and cool.

Bonang Matheba

South Africa’s media darling rarely steps out of the house without a full face of make-up and perfect hair. But before she was used to turning heads everywhere she went, Bonang could easily have passed for just another face in the crowd. Her ‘glow-up’ is so drastic, it is often a talking point on social media, with many sharing this picture of Bonang and fellow radio personality Lerato Kganyago before they became A-list stars.

Khanyi Mbau

Socialite-turned-actress Khanyi Mbau is open with her fans about her beauty transformation. She has undergone skin bleaching, and a complete wardrobe makeover. The star encourages her followers to be who they want to be.

“Don’t let anyone tell you u cannot be anything you choose to be, Life is about choices and being content with the choice you make. Lifestyle is a sport… Love yourself….,” she captioned this before-and-after picture of herself.

